David L. Cutter

QUEENSBURY — David L. Cutter, 84, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, following a long illness.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

A short reception will take place following the burial at West Glens Falls Fire Department, 33 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.