ALBANY — Daniel Allamena, Jr., 70, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, with Dr. Jason Karampatsos, Ph.D officiating. Interment will be private at Graceland Cemetery, Albany.