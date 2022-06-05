Cynthia (Southwick) Colianni

WARRENSBURG — A graveside service for the late Cynthia (Southwick) Colianni who passed away on Feb. 17, 2022, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, in Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Avenue, Lake George.

Robert Powers

Memorial services for Robert Powers, who passed away on June 16, 2021, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Margaret (Peggy) Donohue

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a long and wonderful life, Margaret (Peggy) Donohue passed away on May 26, 2022. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. in South Glens Falls, NY with the Rev. Tony Childs, Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m.–11 a.m. in the vestibule of church. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan and Denny Funeral Home, South Glens Falls, NY.