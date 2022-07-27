 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cynthia L. Collins

  • 0

Cynthia L. Collins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Graveside service for Cynthia L. Collins, 64, of South Glens Falls, who passed away, on Jan. 6, 2022, will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at noon, at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Do you use the five second rule if food drops on the floor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News