Cynthia Grace

WARRENSBURG — A graveside ceremony for Cynthia Grace who passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 3, 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, VT. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com.