Cynthia Grace
WARRENSBURG — A graveside ceremony for Cynthia Grace who passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on March 3, 2023 will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, VT. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.