Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott
Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott

HUDSON FALLS — Cynthia Elizabeth (Parsons) Scott of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 4, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at the Moss Street Cemetery in Kingsbury on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

