 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cortez Pritchett

  • 0

Cortez Pritchett

FORT EDWARD — It is with unbearable heartache and sadness that we say until we meet again to Cortez Pritchett, a loving husband, father, son, brother and an all-around amazing human being that inspired and touched so many lives. He passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Friends and family may call on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Casual attire is welcomed and sports attire is greatly appreciated.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News