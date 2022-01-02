Cortez Pritchett
FORT EDWARD — It is with unbearable heartache and sadness that we say until we meet again to Cortez Pritchett, a loving husband, father, son, brother and an all-around amazing human being that inspired and touched so many lives. He passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Casual attire is welcomed and sports attire is greatly appreciated.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.