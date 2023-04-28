Constance (Phelps) Tomb

KINGSBURY — Constance (Phelps) Tomb, 76, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

Friends may call on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

