QUEENSBURY — A celebration of life for Connie L. Stevenson will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Elks Lodge #81 at 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury. For the service, Connie's family has requested you please bring a prewritten memory. They will use these memories in an 8 x 11 inch binder as a family keepsake.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery, where Connie will be laid to rest with her parents.
To plant a tree in memory of Connie Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
