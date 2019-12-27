Connie L. Stevenson
Connie L. Stevenson

QUEENSBURY — A celebration of life for Connie L. Stevenson will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Elks Lodge #81 at 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury. For the service, Connie's family has requested you please bring a prewritten memory. They will use these memories in an 8 x 11 inch binder as a family keepsake.

Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery, where Connie will be laid to rest with her parents.

