Colonel Williams

LAKE LUZERNE — Graveside services for Colonel Williams, who passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, will be conducted 10 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth.

A Celebration of Colonel’s life will be held at the home of his sister, Donna, 1030 East River Dr., Lake Luzerne on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at noon.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.