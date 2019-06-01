{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Clifford (Buddy) LaRose, 58, who passed away on March 3, 2019, will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery with the Rev. Rendell Torres officiating. A reception will follow the burial at his second home at 1695 Hatch Hill Road in Whitehall, NY, 12887.

