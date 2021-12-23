Clayton William Pollock

HUDSON FALLS — Clayton William Pollock, 59, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring at a date and time to be announced at the Hebron Cemetery.

