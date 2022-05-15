 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clayton Pollok

Graveside services with military honors for Clayton Pollok, who passed away on Dec. 18, 2021 will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Hebron Cemetery, Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

