 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clayton H. "Pete" Green

  • 0

Clayton H. “Pete” Green

WILTON — Clayton H. “Pete” Green, 77, of Pyramid Pines Estates, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Visitation will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why cats love to sit on laptops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News