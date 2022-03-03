 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clay Anthony Baker II

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Clay Anthony Baker II, 45, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. (Family has requested masks to be worn in the funeral home).

