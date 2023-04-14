Claudia Rose (Munger) Kobor
QUEENSBURY - Claudia Rose (Munger) Kobor, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch, officiating.
Rite of Committal will be conducted following the Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls with Bereavement Luncheon to follow at St. Michael's.
For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
