{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — Friends of Clara A. Saville may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the Funeral Service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Clara A. Saville
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments