Christopher J. LaCroix

FORT EDWARD — Christopher J. LaCroix, 20, of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with a prayer service immediately to follow at 7 p.m.

