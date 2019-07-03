FORT EDWARD and BRISTOL, CT — Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, following the calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.