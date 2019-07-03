{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD and BRISTOL, CT — Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, following the calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Christopher G. Casey Sr.
