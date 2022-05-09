Christopher Detmer

QUEENSBURY — Christopher Detmer, 80, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Born Jan. 8, 1942, in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late John F. and Natasha (Wentcher) Detmer.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family asks that you please wear a mask if you are in attendance.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Scott Vanderveer, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.