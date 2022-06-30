Christa (Heidenblut) Chandler
QUEENSBURY — Christa (Heidenblut) Chandler, 78, of Willowbrook Road, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral ceremony will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or emailed through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
