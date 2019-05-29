{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — A graveside service for Chester Beagle III, who passed away on Jan. 3, 2019, will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

