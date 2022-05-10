 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles L. Fuller

Charles L. Fuller

FORT EDWARD — Graveside service for Charles L. Fuller, 95, of Fort Edward, who passed away Sunday morning, December 19, 2021 will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

