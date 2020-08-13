You have permission to edit this article.
Charles J. Nassivera
Charles J. Nassivera

QUEENSBURY — Charles J. Nassivera, 95, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charlie’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

