Charles J. Nassivera
QUEENSBURY — Charles J. Nassivera, 95, passed away in his sleep on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charlie’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.