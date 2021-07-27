 Skip to main content
Charles H. "Chuck" Ryder
CORINTH — A committal service for Charles H. "Chuck" Ryder, who passed away April 21, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

