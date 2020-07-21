Charles David Scally, Jr.
0 entries

Charles David Scally, Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charles David Scally, Jr.

HUDSON FALLS — Charles David Scally Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Charles' memory can be made to Adirondack Samaritan Counseling, 15 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Scally, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News