Charles David Scally, Jr.

HUDSON FALLS — Charles David Scally Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are called in. Protocols are that everyone wears a mask, practice social distancing and refrain from hugging. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Charles' memory can be made to Adirondack Samaritan Counseling, 15 Boulevard, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.