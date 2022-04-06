 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor

Charles "Chuck" G. Naylor

HUDSON FALLS — Charles “Chuck” G. Naylor, 35, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 1, 2022.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Pettigrew, officiating.

Interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY. Patriot Guard Riders will lead the procession from the funeral home at 10 a.m.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

