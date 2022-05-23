 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathy Lee Stewart

  • 0

Cathy Lee StewartHARTFORD — Cathy Lee Stewart, aka “The General”, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, May 18, 2022.

A graveside ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News