Cathleen Patricia Boucher
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Cathleen Patricia Boucher, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Granville Center Nursing Home.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with the Rev. Guy Childs officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow the memorial service at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Donations in Cathy's memory can be made to South Glens Falls Rotary Club Scholarship Fund c/o David Rosebrook 3 Paris Road, Moreau, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences or to view Cathy's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

