Cathleen Patricia Boucher
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Cathleen Patricia Boucher, 81, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Granville Center Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with the Rev. Guy Childs officiating.
Rite of Committal will follow the memorial service at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Donations in Cathy's memory can be made to South Glens Falls Rotary Club Scholarship Fund c/o David Rosebrook 3 Paris Road, Moreau, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences or to view Cathy's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.