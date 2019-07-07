{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH and FLORIDA — A funeral Mass for Catherine T. MacDonald, who passed away May 20, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with Rev. Kenneth Swain officiating. Burial will follow at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

