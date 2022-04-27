 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catherine "Kit" D. Knapp

HARTFORD — Graveside services for Catherine "Kit" D. Knapp, who passed away on Jan. 15, 2022 will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Morningside Cemetery with Rev. Patti Girard officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

