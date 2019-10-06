CAMBRIDGE — A celebration of Carolyn's life will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4 St. Luke's Place, Cambridge, with Fr. Mathew Baker officiating. Interment will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
A reception will follow the services at the parish hall and everyone is welcomed to join the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn LeGrys as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
