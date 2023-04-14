Carol (Moynehan) and Peter W. Nelson

QUEENSBURY - Carol Moynehan Nelson passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home with her family by her side, at the age of 83.

Peter W. Nelson was quickly called to follow her on Thursday, March 23, 2023, also at home with family surrounding him, at the age of 85.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 225 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.