Carol Linda Nason

ARGYLE — Carol Linda Nason, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing home with her twin sister by her side.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. The family is requesting that everyone wears a mask. A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hour at 12:30 at the funeral home.