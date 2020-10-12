Carol June Tracey Dingman

QUEENSBURY — Carol June Tracey Dingman, 75 (affectionately known as Junebug and Carebear) passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at M.B.Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. Upon arrival at the funeral home, please check in with parking lot attendant.

Due to attendance limitations, services are for immediate family only, services will be live streamed for all others at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Please go to our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com click on Carol’s Book of Memories, then photos/videos tab and scroll down for the link.