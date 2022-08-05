 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Ann (Smith) Healey

The Rite of Committal for Carol Ann (Smith) Healey, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Carol’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

