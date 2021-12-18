Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre

MOREAU — Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre went peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2021.

The family will receive visitors starting at 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of MB Kilmer Funeral home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.