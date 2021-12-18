Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre
MOREAU — Carmen (Breton) Lefebvre went peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Dec. 15, 2021.
The family will receive visitors starting at 10 a.m. till 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels the Archangel Church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.
Rite of Committal will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery and will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of MB Kilmer Funeral home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.