Carl "Luke" McCane

Carl "Luke" McCane

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Dear family and friends, please help us honor and celebrate the incredible life of Carl "Luke" McCane.

Luke always brought joy and contagious laughter wherever he went. We would hope you can join us in sharing a funny story, favorite memory, and a few light snacks with us.

Celebration of Life event in honor of Luke will be held on May 21, 2022, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at The South Glens Falls Fire Department, RT-197, Fort Edward, 12803, NY. Desserts, coffee and water will be provided. Attire is casual.

