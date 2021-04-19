 Skip to main content
HUDSON FALLS — The Rite of Committal for Carl H. Cooney, who went into the arms of the Lord on March 17, 2021, will be conducted at 1 p.m., on April 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

