Bruce H. McWhorter

ARGYLE — In lieu of public calling hours, friends are invited to a funeral celebration at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, Main Street, Argyle, with a reception to follow the service.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

