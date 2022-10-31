FORT EDWARD — Bruce Alan Denny, 65, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with loved ones by his side.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joshua Daigneault officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.