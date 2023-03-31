Brian Joseph Douglas

LAKE GEORGE — Brian Joseph Douglas, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife and daughters by his side.

Friends are invited to join the family Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nancy Goff, officiating.

Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the North Queensbury Fire House, 2663 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.