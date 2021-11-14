Brian H. Havens

GLENS FALLS — Brian H. Havens, 59, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on October 31, 2021. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.