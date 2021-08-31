Brenda D. Truesdale
DIAMOND POINT — Brenda D. Truesdale, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.
A gathering will take place at approximately 4:00 p.m. at the Lake George American Legion, 3932 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845.
In loving memory of Brenda, contributions may be made in support of ovarian cancer research to Caring Together, Inc., PO Box 12383, Albany, NY 12212-2383, or National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.