Brenda D. Truesdale

DIAMOND POINT — Brenda D. Truesdale, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

A gathering will take place at approximately 4:00 p.m. at the Lake George American Legion, 3932 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845.

In loving memory of Brenda, contributions may be made in support of ovarian cancer research to Caring Together, Inc., PO Box 12383, Albany, NY 12212-2383, or National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.