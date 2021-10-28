 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beverly MacDonald

  • 0

Beverly MacDonald

FORTH EDWARD — Beverly MacDonald, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to JDRF Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110.

To view Beverly’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Can the workplace be COVID safe and eco-friendly?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News