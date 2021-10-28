Beverly MacDonald
FORTH EDWARD — Beverly MacDonald, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to JDRF Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110.
