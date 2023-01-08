Beverly Ann (Dewey) Johnson Doty

Beverly Ann (Dewey) Johnson Doty, 82, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.

Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls 12803. Interment will be in the spring at Glens Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Beverly’s name to Wait House Homeless Shelter, 10 Wait St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.