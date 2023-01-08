Beverly Ann (Dewey) Johnson Doty
Beverly Ann (Dewey) Johnson Doty, 82, passed away Dec. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness.
Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls 12803. Interment will be in the spring at Glens Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Beverly’s name to Wait House Homeless Shelter, 10 Wait St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.