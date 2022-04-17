 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Webster

HUDSON FALLS — Rite of Committal for Betty Webster, who passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2021, will be conducted at noon on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

