Betty Ann Aubrey

HARTFORD — Betty Ann Aubrey, 87, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 8118 NY-40, Granville, NY 12832. After the service, the family will start a reception.

Graveside service will be conducted in the spring at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

