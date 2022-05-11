Betty Allen Spadaro
GLEN LAKE/ALTAMONT — Betty Allen Spadaro, 103, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, Clifton Park.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Chapel of the Memory Gardens, Inc. Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, NY followed by a committal service in their family plot next to her husband and son. Mrs. Ruth Howe, a longtime friend of Betty's, will officiate at the services. The family requests that there be no flowers. Please feel free to bring a folding chair with you as they are limited at the cemetery.
To view Betty's full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.
