Betty Allen Spadaro

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Chapel of the Memory Gardens, Inc. Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Albany, NY followed by a committal service in their family plot next to her husband and son. Mrs. Ruth Howe, a longtime friend of Betty's, will officiate at the services. The family requests that there be no flowers. Please feel free to bring a folding chair with you as they are limited at the cemetery.