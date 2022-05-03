 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bertha P. McNally

Bertha P. McNally

OLMSTEDVILLE — Bertha P. McNally, 95, who died Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Olmstedville, NY.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Olmstedville.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.

